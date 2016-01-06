Slash: My life now is tons of fun

Returning Guns N’Roses guitarist Slash says he’s happier than he’s ever been with his career.

He’ll bring it full-circle when he reunites with Axl Rose at Coachella in April, with the possibility of a US tour to follow.

The duo are joined by GNR bassist Duff McKagan – although the rest of the lineup hasn’t yet been revealed.

Slash – who also has solo band commitments and horror movie work in his schedule – tells Sam Dunn: “Not being burned out from the night before helps. Since I’m not spending all my time at the pub or chasing dealers, I spend all my time writing and working.

“I do all kinds of shit and I think it’s become more exciting as I get older. The passion and desire to do it is really strong. I find it to be tons of fun.”

Looking back on a legacy that includes GNR and Velvet Revolver, he admits: “Bands I’ve been in tend to be complicated.”

Meanwhile, Rose was set to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live on US TV last night (January 5), but withdrew without explanation. Kimmel laughed about the cancellation on air, saying: “He will not be here for reasons known only to Axl Rose. Or maybe he will be here and he’s just trying to keep us guessing – I don’t know.”