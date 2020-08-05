Guns N’ Roses move UK and European tour dates into 2021

In May this year, Guns N’ Roses confirmed that their 2020 UK and European tour wouldn’t take place as planned.

Now the band have announced that eight of the shows will take place in June next year – but some of the concerts have had to be cancelled due to rescheduling issues.

Guns N’ Roses say in a statement: “Most of our 2020 European tour dates are being rescheduled to June of 2021. The dates kick off in Lisbon, Portugal, on June 2.

“Unfortunately, due to routing and venue availability issues that developed during the postponement process, a few shows were not able to be rescheduled and have been cancelled.

“We are forever grateful for your understanding and continued support during these unprecedented times. We are looking forward to getting back on stage.”

The reshuffle means that Guns N’ Roses will now play in Lisbon, Seville, Solvesborg, London, Dublin, Glasgow and Munich next summer.

Last week, GNR moved their planned 2020 North American summer tour into 2021.

Guns N’ Roses are also planning on releasing their 2004 Greatest Hits album on vinyl for the first time on September 25. The double-vinyl set will be released via Geffen/Universal.

Guns N’ Roses 2021 UK and European tour dates

Jun 02: Lisbon Passeio Marítimo De Alges, Portugal

Jun 05: Seville Estadio Benito Villamarin, Spain

Jun 12: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 18: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, UK

Jun 19: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, UK

Jun 22: Dublin Marlay Park Concert Series, Ireland

Jun 24: Glasgow Bellahouston Park, UK

Jun 30: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany