Guns N’ Roses forced to cut Abu Dhabi set short due to Axl Rose being “severely ill”

Guns N’ Roses were forced to cut their set short in Abu Dhabi over the weekend after frontman Axl Rose was taken “severely ill.”

The band were playing in the UAE on Sunday to close the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with Rose telling the crowd that although he was unwell, he planned to do his best.

He said: “I’ve been on IVs and a bunch of injections because I got sick today and I’ve been throwing up for the last five hours.

“So, instead of cancelling, we want to do the best show we can for you – but I’m not really going to be moving around if that’s OK with you.”

The band managed to play for close to two hours, but had to leave the stage after November Rain due to Axl’s illness.

Slash later thanked fans, saying on Twitter: “Abu Dhabi, you guys were fucking great tonight! Axl was severely ill. But you all were hugely supportive. Thanks for that. We'll see again next time! Cheers!

Bassist Duff McKagan added: “Thank you Abu Dhabi! Axl pulled a damn miracle. The man was beyond ill, and pulled off something I've never seen in my 40 years of playing. You all pulled him through. Until next time!”

The band’s next live performance is scheduled for November 29 when they’ll play the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa. Following that, GNR will play at the Aloha Stadium Swap Meet in Honolulu on December 8.

