Guns N’ Roses announce massive Scottish summer show

Guns N’ Roses have confirmed they’re coming back to Scotland this summer.
The band will play Glasgow Green on June 25 – the latest date on their mammoth Not In This Lifetime tour.
The band posted the news across social media, simply saying: “Scotland, are you ready?”
Members of GNR’s Nightrain can get their hands on tickets right now through the band’s official website, while tickets will go on general release this coming Friday (January 31) at 9am GMT.
The stop-off in Scotland’s largest city will be their penultimate set on their European tour, with the final show taking place at Dublin’s Marlay Park on June 27.
Last week, Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash spoke once again about the possibility of new material from the rock giants in an interview with Guitar.
He said: “There’s been no definitive answer on anything and I’ll just keep keep to that. Stuff is happening, but there are no specifics. More than anything, it’s because of the nature of the industry right now.
“It’s just like, how do you want to do this? I mean there’s material and there’s recording and there’s shit going on, but we’re not really sure what we’re doing with it right now.”
Guns N’ Roses next show will take place on Friday night at Miami’s American Airlines Arena. Find a full list of their upcoming shows below.
Guns N’ Roses 2020 tour dates
Jan 31: Miami American Airlines Arena, FL
Mar 14: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico
Mar 18: San Jose Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma, Costa Rica
Mar 21: Quito Estadio Olímpico Altahualpa, Equador
Mar 24: Lima Estadio Universidada San Marcos, Peru
Mar 27: Santiago Lollapalooza, Chile
Mar 29: Buenos Aires Lollapalooza, Argentina
Apr 03: Sau Paulo Lollapalooza, Brazil
Apr 05: Bogota Estereo Picnic, Colombia
May 20: Lisbon Passeio Martim De Alges, Portugal
May 23: Seville Estadio Benito Villamarin, Spain
May 26: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
May 29: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, UK
May 30: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, UK
Jun 02: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany
Jun 06: Stockholm Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden
Jun 09: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria
Jun 12: Florence Firenze Rocks, Italy
Jun 14: Berne Stade De Suisse, Switzerland
Jun 17: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
Jun 19: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic
Jun 21: Landgraaf Pinkpop, Netherlands
Jun 25: Glasgow Green, UK
Jun 27: Dublin Marlay Park, Ireland