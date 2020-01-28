Guns N’ Roses announce massive Scottish summer show

Guns N’ Roses have confirmed they’re coming back to Scotland this summer.

The band will play Glasgow Green on June 25 – the latest date on their mammoth Not In This Lifetime tour.

The band posted the news across social media, simply saying: “Scotland, are you ready?”

Members of GNR’s Nightrain can get their hands on tickets right now through the band’s official website, while tickets will go on general release this coming Friday (January 31) at 9am GMT.

The stop-off in Scotland’s largest city will be their penultimate set on their European tour, with the final show taking place at Dublin’s Marlay Park on June 27.

Last week, Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash spoke once again about the possibility of new material from the rock giants in an interview with Guitar.

He said: “There’s been no definitive answer on anything and I’ll just keep keep to that. Stuff is happening, but there are no specifics. More than anything, it’s because of the nature of the industry right now.

“It’s just like, how do you want to do this? I mean there’s material and there’s recording and there’s shit going on, but we’re not really sure what we’re doing with it right now.”

Guns N’ Roses next show will take place on Friday night at Miami’s American Airlines Arena. Find a full list of their upcoming shows below.

Guns N’ Roses 2020 tour dates

Jan 31: Miami American Airlines Arena, FL

Mar 14: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Mar 18: San Jose Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma, Costa Rica

Mar 21: Quito Estadio Olímpico Altahualpa, Equador

Mar 24: Lima Estadio Universidada San Marcos, Peru

Mar 27: Santiago Lollapalooza, Chile

Mar 29: Buenos Aires Lollapalooza, Argentina

Apr 03: Sau Paulo Lollapalooza, Brazil

Apr 05: Bogota Estereo Picnic, Colombia

May 20: Lisbon Passeio Martim De Alges, Portugal

May 23: Seville Estadio Benito Villamarin, Spain

May 26: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

May 29: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, UK

May 30: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, UK

Jun 02: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

Jun 06: Stockholm Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 09: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

Jun 12: Florence Firenze Rocks, Italy

Jun 14: Berne Stade De Suisse, Switzerland

Jun 17: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jun 19: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic

Jun 21: Landgraaf Pinkpop, Netherlands

Jun 25: Glasgow Green, UK

Jun 27: Dublin Marlay Park, Ireland