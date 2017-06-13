Gun announce Favourite Pleasures album

Gun have announced details of their upcoming album Favourite Pleasures, and are streaming the title track. It’s a notably funky three and a half minutes with a verse that sits somewhere between Led Zeppelin’s Trampled Underfoot and some of Aerosmith’s greasier moments, and a chorus that doesn’t sound like either.

“The title was inspired by a friend of ours who was into S&M, big time,” says frontman Dante Gizzi. “It was a side of him that not many people knew about. He’d go on tour working with us, and whatever his weekly per diem was, it would be spent in a day on hookers and sex shows the moment we hit Amsterdam and Hamburg and all those places.”

Favourite Pleasures is the follow- up to 2015’s Frantic, will be released on September 15.

“We wanted to go back to our rockier roots and I think we’ve achieved that,” says Gizzi. “Gun will always have tons of melody – over the years that’s been instilled in us and it’s what we love and we love playing those songs live – but I think with this one, we’ve become tougher.

“The introduction of new guitarist Tommy Gentry has added so much more to the band and to the sound, and it’s a welcome change,” he says. “This is the toughest album we’ve done in a while. It’s up there with Swagger and Taking On The World.”

The band have also announced three shows for December, including two co-headline dates with alt-rockers InMe.

“These songs mean so much to us and now that they’re ready, we can’t wait for people to hear them and see them live. I’m looking forward to playing Glasgow’s Barrowland, The Electric Ballroom in London and the Academy in Manchester – we have had great gigs at all these venues and it’s two years since we played the Barrowlands – a venue we were born to play.”

Gun also play at the Stone Free Festival this weekend.

