Greg Lake readies solo re-releases

Greg Lake will re-release his two solo albums in a single volume in November – and he’s also bundled together the 1990 material he created with Geoff Downes.

The ELP man’s self-titled 1981 record has been combined with 1983’s Manoeuvres, and extended with four bonus tracks that were only previously available in his From The Underground Vol 2 title.

At the same time, Lake and Downes have assembled their collaborative work under the title Ride The Tiger, including an alternative take and two unreleased tracks, Street War and Affairs Of The Heart.

Greg Lake/Manoeuvres and Ride The Tiger will be launched on November 27.

