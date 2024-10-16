Watch rising doom metal shamans Green Lung bewitch Bloodstock festival in pro-shot footage

Pro-shot video of Green Lung’s full set at Bloodstock Open Air 2024 has been published online.

The Derbyshire festival published the footage last week, which shows the London doom metal beloveds levelling the weekender with a 45-minute, eight-song set. Watch it below.

Green Lung played Bloodstock as part of a stacked festival tour that saw them support such heroes as Opeth and Clutch. The band were playing to promote their latest album This Heathen Land, released in 2023 to rave reviews. Metal Hammer awarded the record four stars out of five and called it “a beguiling, surprisingly diverse concoction of killer riffs, bewitching folklore and knockout songs”.

Next year, Green Lung will headline a tour across Europe from February to March. The run will include their biggest-ever UK shows, held at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town and Manchester’s O2 Ritz. Support will come from Unto Others and Satan’s Satyrs. See below for dates and details.

Formed in 2017, Green Lung have become one of the UK’s most loved rising bands. Their music was inspired by such 70s hard rock pioneers as Deep Purple and Black Sabbath, while their lyrics take from folk horror stories and the pagan folklore of their birthplaces in Norfolk and Devon.

Guitarist Scott Black told Prog last year: “We very specifically wanted to make This Heathen Land a love letter to albums produced by Martin Birch in the mid-1970s, like Deep Purple’s Stormbringer and all the Rainbow albums. It was a time when metal hadn’t calcified into what it became. It was pre-New Wave Of British Heavy Metal, with weird synths and a lot of prog influence everywhere. There were a lot of eccentric musical choices that we wanted to evoke on this record.”

Of their folkloric influences, vocalist Tom Templar added: “When I was moving from my parents’ house [in Norfolk], I found a bunch of old lyrics that weren’t that far from Green Lung, even then. It sat with me. A lot of that British folklore stuff, it’s done in a twee, silly way. I’m not saying that Green Lung isn’t sometimes silly, but I needed to land it in this place where it felt mysterious, exciting and interesting; not the Morris-dancey, ‘hey-nonny-no’ end of folklore.”

Bloodstock festival will return to Catton Park, Derbyshire, in August 2025, headlined by Trivium, Machine Head and Gojira. The event added 13 new acts to next year’s bill on Tuesday (October 15). Weekend tickets are already sold-out.

Green Lung LIVE at Bloodstock 2024 | Ronnie James Dio Stage | Full Set - YouTube Watch On

Feb 06: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Feb 07: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Feb 08: Stockholm - Debaser Strand, Sweden

Feb 10: Tampere Olympia-Kortteli, Finland

Feb 11: Helsinki Korjaamo, Finland

Feb 13: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Feb 14: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Feb 15: Antwerp Zappa, Belgium

Feb 17: Bristol Marble Factory, UK

Feb 18: Dublin The Academy, Ireland

Feb 20: Glasgow The Garage, UK

Feb 21: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Feb 22: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Feb 23: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg-Pandora, Netherlands

Feb 24: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Feb 25: Paris Trabendo, France

Feb 26: Toulouse Rex, France

Feb 28: Lisboa LAV Lisboa ao Vivo, Portugal

Mar 01: Madrid Sala Copernico, Spain

Mar 02: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Mar 04: Milan Legend Club Milano, Italy

Mar 05: Vienna Flex, Austria

Mar 06: Munich Backstage, Germany

Mar 07: Berlin LIDO, Germany

Mar 08 : Bochum Matrix, Germany