Bloodstock announces 13 bands - including an ultra-rare performance from Max Cavalera's Nailbomb - for 2025 and weekend tickets sell out

Bloodstock Open Air has announced another 13 bands for its 2025 line-up - and revealed that adult weekend tickets have officially sold out.

Set to be headlined by Trivium, Machine Head and Gojira, the festival had already revealed 19 bands for its 2025 edition ahead of Opeth's headline set on Friday August 9. Now, a glut of new acts are joining the line-up, including 80s thrashers Flotsam & Jetsam, rising British metal stars Heriot, deathcore group Paleface Swiss, progressive extreme metallers Rivers Of Nihil and hardcore brutes Cage Fight.

Industrial metal legends Ministry are set to sub to Machine Head on the Saturday night, while earlier that same day Fear Factory will perform 1995's Demanufacture in full.

New additions also include 2000s thrash metal revivalists Warbringer, Texan stoner metal upstars Spirit Adrift, Swedish "pissedcore" champs Thrown, New York death metallers Undeath and doom metal newcomers High Parasite, the new group featuring My Dying Bride vocalist Aaron Stainthorpe.

Bloodstock will also play host to an ultra-rare performance from Nailbomb, Max Cavalera's recently-resurrected project formed in 1993 with Fudge Tunnel's Alex Newport. The group only performed a select few times in their original incarnation and their last performance was at Dynamo Festival in 1995, though Max recently revealed plans for a special celebratory performance on November 9 at Tempe, Arizona’s Marquee Theatre.

Although weekend tickets have officially sold out, festival organisers have suggested to those who missed out that they sign up with Tixel, Bloodstock's official re-sale platform.

Bloodstock Open Air 2025 will take place from August 7 - 10 at Catton Park in Derbyshire. For more information and for the full line-up, visit the official Bloodstock website.

(Image credit: Press/Bloodstock)