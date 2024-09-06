Green Day are currently celebrating the 30th anniversary of their breakthrough album Dookie, but the party was briefly put on hold on Wednesday in Detroit, when a drone was flown into the band's show at Comerica Park in Detroit, MI.

Dramatic footage of the moment, which took place during Longview, the fifth song of the set, shows the band being suddenly rushed to safety by crew members. After a 10-minute break, the musicians were able to return to the stage and complete a 37-song set.

"There was an individual that flew a drone into the Comerica Park," the Detroit Police Department told Fox News. "Green Day was on stage at the time. They were escorted off the stage." Police also confirmed that the individual had been detained outside the venue, but did not release their name.

"This was actually kinda scary, said YouTuber H3aven._was_fu11, who was at the show. "What I saw was (I was watching the big screen, not paying attention to the actual band for a second) Billie looked over scared, then ran off and they all zoomed off on the golf carts."

"Dude, I was there," commented TheGayGinger. "Nearly had a heart attack when they got ripped off stage and zoomed off, only to look in the sky and see a fricking drone."

"Based on how quickly they were taken off stage, it was obvious that security had trained for this scenario before and the band knew what to do too," said jeepmansv. "It is sad that bands have to evacuate from the stage, but that is today's world."

The moment the band are rushed offstage is captured at 1'25" in the video embedded below.

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The case has been referred to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), who issue guidelines and regulations for drone use in the US.

The next date on Green Day's tour is at Coors Field in Denver, CO. tomorrow night (September 7). Full dates below.

Green Day - Longview w/ abrupt run off stage : Live at Comerica Park, Detroit MI 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Greed Day: The Saviors Tour 2024

Sep 07: Denver Coors Field, CO

Sep 10: Austin Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX

Sep 11: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX

Sep 14: Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, CA

Sep 18: Phoenix Chase Field, AZ

Sep 20: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA

Sep 23: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA

Sep 25: Portland T-Mobile Park, OR

Sep 28: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Get tickets.