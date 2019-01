New York metal tribute band Tragedy have taken time away from their Bee Gees covers to completely nail this version of You’re The One That I Want from Grease.

Those of you who went to Bloodstock in 2013 might remember these guys from the Sophie Stage on the first night with their rendition of It’s Raining Men/Raining Blood, but now they’re storming YouTube with this cover – it’s racked up over 200,000 views in under ten days.

What do you reckon?

They tour the UK from 11-23 March.