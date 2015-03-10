Graham Parker & The Rumour make Mystery Glue

Graham Parker & The Rumour have confirmed the release of an album entitled Mystery Glue on May 18.

It was recorded in just six days and features the original lineup of Graham, Bob Andrews, Brinsley Schwarz, Martin Belmont, Andrew Brodnar and Stephen Goulding.

The band say: “Written in Graham’s second home of New York and recorded in the legendary RAK Studios in London, Mystery Glue is a real return to form for this seminal British songwriter and powerhouse band.”

The follow-up to 2012 comeback album Three Chords Good is available for pre-order via Universal in CD and vinyl formats. The first 100 copies of each are signed.

Tracklist

1.Transit Of Venus

2.Going There

3.Wall Of Grace

4.Swing State

5.Slow News Day

6.Railroad Spikes

7.Flying Into London

8.Pub Crawl

9.I’ve Done Bad Things

10.Fast Crowd

11.Long Shot

12.My Life In Movieland