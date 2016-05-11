Gov't Mule detail archive album The Tel-Star Sessions

Gov’t Mule will release an album of archive material in August.

The Tel-Star Sessions features the band’s first, and never-before-released, demos recorded in June 1994 at Tel-Star Studios in Bradenton, Florida.

The songs have been newly mixed and mastered and the resulting record will be issued on August 5 via Provogue/Mascot Label Group.

One of the tracks, Blind Man In The Dark, can be streamed below.

The songs were originally planned to form Gov’t Mule’s debut album but were shelved until now. The band – Warren Haynes, Allen Woody and Matt Abts – will issue the album digitally, on CD and on double vinyl, with a limited edition vinyl package also available.

The record label describes The Tel-Starr Sessions as “from a time when Mule was an adventurous side project, formed during a year when Warren Haynes and Allen Woody had some down time from their work with the Allman Brothers Band.

“Fans will love the chance to hear their early improvisational interplay, an impressive skill that has since become a signature of Gov’t Mule’s albums and live shows.”

Haynes recently said the band’s next album of new material will be a departure from their previous work. The band are currently on tour in Europe.

Gov’t Mule The Tel-Star Sessions tracklist

Blind Man In The Dark Rocking Horse Monkey Hill Mr Big The Same Thing Mother Earth Just Got Paid Left Coast Groovies World Of Difference World Of Difference (alt version)

May 12: London Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

May 13: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

May 14: Holmfirth Picturedome, UK

May 17: Frankfurt Am Main Batschkapp, Germany

May 18: Ulm Ulmer Zelt Festival, Germany

May 19: Berlin Huxley’s, Germany

May 20: Hamburg Fabrik, Germany

