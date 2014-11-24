Trending

Gov’t Mule stream cover of Pink Floyd’s Money

Warren Haynes and co go prog in clip from live DVD

Gov’t Mule have streamed their cover of Pink Floyd classic Money from upcoming live DVD Dark Side Of The Mule.

Warren Haynes and co recorded their three-hour performance of Floyd tracks in Boston in 2008. It’s the first of a run of archive titles which Haynes hopes will present the chance to re-evaluate his band’s work.

He says: “Each song on our 2013 album Shout! has its own personality – it sounds like Gov’t Mule but doesn’t sound like anything we’d ever done. These archive releases further that concept. They allow us to highlight some of our influences as well as how far we’ve come since the first album.”

Dark Side Of The Mule is released via Mascot Label Group on December 8 on deluxe 3CD/DVD and standard CD. It’s available for pre-order now. A double-vinyl edition follows on January 13.

CD Tracklist

CD1

  1. Brighter Days

  2. Bad Little Doggie

  3. Brand New Angel

  4. Gameface

  5. Trane / Eternity’s Breath / St. Stephen Jam

  6. Monkey Hill

  7. Child Of The Earth

  8. Kind Of Bird

CD2

  1. One Of These Days

  2. Fearless

  3. Pigs On The Wing, Pt. 2

  4. Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Pts. 1 - 5

  5. Have A Cigar

  6. Speak To Me

  7. Breathe (In The Air)

  8. On The Run

  9. Time

  10. The Great Gig In The Sky

  11. Money

  12. Comfortably Numb

CD3

  1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Pts. 6 – 9

  2. Wish You Were Here

  3. Million Miles From Yesterday

  4. Blind Man In The Dark