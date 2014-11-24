Gov’t Mule stream cover of Pink Floyd’s Money

Gov’t Mule have streamed their cover of Pink Floyd classic Money from upcoming live DVD Dark Side Of The Mule.

Warren Haynes and co recorded their three-hour performance of Floyd tracks in Boston in 2008. It’s the first of a run of archive titles which Haynes hopes will present the chance to re-evaluate his band’s work.

He says: “Each song on our 2013 album Shout! has its own personality – it sounds like Gov’t Mule but doesn’t sound like anything we’d ever done. These archive releases further that concept. They allow us to highlight some of our influences as well as how far we’ve come since the first album.”

Dark Side Of The Mule is released via Mascot Label Group on December 8 on deluxe 3CD/DVD and standard CD. It’s available for pre-order now. A double-vinyl edition follows on January 13.

CD Tracklist

CD1

Brighter Days Bad Little Doggie Brand New Angel Gameface Trane / Eternity’s Breath / St. Stephen Jam Monkey Hill Child Of The Earth Kind Of Bird

CD2

One Of These Days Fearless Pigs On The Wing, Pt. 2 Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Pts. 1 - 5 Have A Cigar Speak To Me Breathe (In The Air) On The Run Time The Great Gig In The Sky Money Comfortably Numb

CD3