Good Charlotte’s Joel and Benji Madden launch new Veeps service All Access

Good Charlotte’s Joel and Benji Madden and their Veeps streaming platform have launched a new music subscription service titled All Access.

The Live Nation-affiliated streaming service focuses on live streams and on-demand performances alongside artist exclusives. It also features exclusive series including Sidehustles and music talkshow Artist Friendly, the latter of which will air later today (October 4) with Brandon Boyd of Incubus.

New livestreams will be added weekly, while the on-demand content has shows by artists including Metallica, Aerosmith, Def Leppard, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, The Cure, Muse, Frank Turner, Evanescence, the Rolling Stones, Smashing Pumpkins, The Who and Rage Against The Machine.

Joel Madden, Veeps co-founder and CEO, explains: “We started Veeps for artists and their fans. For the people that love music and the ones that create it. As music fans have become used to having concerts and live performances available in the same way they consume sports and movies, it was obvious that we needed to create a model that wasn’t limited to pay-per-view.

“An all-in music service like All Access is breaking new ground and we’re committed to setting a standard that is accessible for fans, compensates artists fairly, and continues to deliver the high-quality shows that we’ve become known for.

“All Access is the next iteration of Veeps as we head towards a future where every concert will be streamed.”

Live Nation’s entertainment president and CEO Michael Rapino adds: “Live performances have a unique magic, and Veeps has done an incredible job bringing fans that experience in their homes.

“All Access is giving fans a new way to discover music and artists another marketing platform that will only continue to fuel the demand for live with an even bigger world of concerts at our fingertips.”

Veeps is priced at $11.99 a month or $120 for an annual pass and can be accessed through the Veeps TV app through Apple TV, via Roku TV and through smartphones, tablets, PCs and laptops via apps on iOS and Android.

To find out more, visit veeps.com/all-access.

