Gojira have released a short video showing the band at work on their upcoming sixth album.

The footage was filmed at French band’s newly built New York studio owned and designed by frontman Joe Duplantier where they are working on the follow-up to 2012’s L’Enfant Sauvage.

Drummer Mario Duplantier said in September last year that his focus was fully directed on finishing the album, which is now expected in the spring. He said: “All my energy right now is on Gojira.”