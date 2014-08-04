God Dethroned return next year

God Dethroned will return to action next year, frontman Henri Sattler has confirmed.

But he insists he saw no option other than shutting the band down in 2012, leaving fans with the impression they’d never be back.

The Dutch death metal icons will break their silence on 70,000 Tons Of Metal’s 2015 edition in January, after apparently playing their last-ever show on the 2012 cruise. Only Sattler and drummer Michiel Van Der Plicht will return from the previous lineup, with guest guitarists and bassists to be confirmed later.

Sattler says: “In 2011 I was facing two options. One was to announce a break and the other was to quit the band. I definitely needed time away from it all – and having a break wasn’t enough to know if I’d be able to recharge for another go.

“It was at the funeral of the man who discovered us in the first place that I came to realise the story wasn’t finished yet. So here we go again.”

But he’s warned followers not to expect to see them “playing every club for weekends on end.” He reports: “We’ll only play a small selection of shows.”

God Dethroned’s last release was 2010’s Under The Sign Of The Iron Cross, the second of two concept albums exploring the First World War.