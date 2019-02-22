Go ahead and Jump… in a pair of Eddie Van Halen's 1978 High Tops

Eddie Van Halen has added to his footwear range by launching his new 1978 High Tops.

The guitarist has previously released pairs of shoes designed around his famous Eruption guitar in red and white, yellow and black, and black and white.

But the new pair sport a completely different design and have been released to mark the 41st anniversary of Van Halen’s self-titled debut album.

The outer side of the shoe features a live photo of Eddie playing guitar on Van Halen’s first world tour, while the inner side has ‘1978’ displayed in a circular badge.

The Eddie Van Halen logo also appears on both the tongue and back sole, and the shoe is now available to purchase from the guitar icon’s online store.

Check out a couple of product shots below.

Last week, it was revealed that Led Zeppelin had teamed up with Vans for two pairs of officially licensed shoes, along with a t-shirt and baseball cap.