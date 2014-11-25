GNR’s Dizzy Reed hails upcoming tracks

Guns N’ Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed says the band have a great mix of new and previously recorded tracks to hand.

He previously stated they had a “shitload” of songs written, while frontman Axl Rose revealed they had what he called the second half of Chinese Democracy. It launched in 2008 and Reed says the leftover material from the sessions is so good he’s desperate for people to hear it.

He tells BackstageAxxess: “There’s a lot of music that’s been recorded, a lot of stuff that’s done and a lot of stuff that’s almost done. The main thing is, when it’s ready to come out, it’ll come out.

“There’s a lot of material. You can call it leftovers, but since no one’s heard it, technically it’s new material. But there’s stuff that’s been recorded and conceived since then as well. But it’s fantastic music, and I really hope it gets out because people need to hear it. It’s great stuff.”

He also revealed he hopes to release his long-planned solo album at some point in 2015.

He adds: “I’m still in the process of mixing my record. I tracked 12 songs over about a two-year period, but it’s been about four years. I put it on the backburner, because I couldn’t get them mixed. I finally found the right guy to mix them, Jason Mezilis, so that should be done hopefully by the first part of next year.”