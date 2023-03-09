Ghost's Mary On A Cross is now certified Silver in the UK

The success of Ghost's Mary On A Cross is certainly picking up where it left off last year and going the distance in 2023. It's been confirmed that the track is now officially certified in the UK. According to BPI, it has hit the Silver level, which is the equivalent of 200,000 sales. A pretty significant milestone, don't you think?



It is the Ghost's first-ever certification in the UK, which is a reason to celebrate in itself. In the US, Mary On A Cross hit Gold certification, the equivalent of 500,000 sales, back in November of last year. Though the band also have a couple more tracks at their level as well, with Square Hammer, Cirice and Dance Macabre all hitting Gold back in June 2022 too. The track has also totted up almost 293 MILLION streams over on Spotify.

[MESSAGE FROM THE CLERGY]We wish to inform you Ghost's song "Mary On A Cross" has gone Silver on the UK @officialcharts. Thank you for your continued support. pic.twitter.com/lwCjbkRhIwMarch 8, 2023 See more



Despite being released in 2019, alongside Kiss The Go-Goat on the EP Seven Inches Of Satanic Panic, the song has gone from strength to strength following it going viral over on TikTok.



You can check out the band performing the track live in Tampa below, as a little treat.



Speaking to Metal Hammer recently, Tobias Forge revealed some of the plans that the band have for 2023, saying: "We’re going to go into every territory next year, but there’s going to be one European tour, one American tour. We are going to do a little bit of everywhere. There’ll be a little bit of something up in upper Asia, on the far end there – a very well-established country with a lot of pop cultural fascination, and the home of videogames. And there’s going to be something in the Oceania world, and there might be something south of Panama, and there might be something slightly north of Panama. It feels pretty solid.”

He cryptically adds, “We’re going to come out with a little bit of change before that – good change. We’re not going to go silent. Some things are public, other things not in public view, but there are a lot of things brewing.”