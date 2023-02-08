Ghost’s Call Me Little Sunshine as a piano ballad is today’s epic Satanic weepie

Listen to Eluveitie singer Fabienne Erni transform Ghost’s 2022 single Call Me Little Sunshine a sweeping piano ballad

Fabienne Erni and Ghost’s Tobias Forge
Ghost’s Call Me Little Sunshine might have lost out to Ozzy Osbourne’s Degradation Rules for Best Metal Performance at last weekend‘s Grammys, but Tobias Forge has received a more unlikely accolade in the form of this impressive piano-and-vocals cover of the Impera single.

Fabienne Erni, best known as the singer with Swiss folk-metal band Eluveitie, has transformed the winkingly creepy original into an epic ballad that sounds less like the soundtrack to some unspeakable occult ritual and more like the music that plays over the closing credits of a Hollywood weepie.

“I am happy to present you my new cover 'Call Me Little Sunshine' by Ghost!” says Erni. "Once again just simply me and the piano – but this time I experimented with reharmonisations! Hope you like this little twist to the Original!”

It’s pretty epic stuff, showcasing both  Erni’s spectacular voice and Tobias’ ability to write a killer pop song – something that gets overlooked amid the masks and Beelzebubian hooplah. 

