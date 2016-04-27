Ghost unplug for radio show

Ghost have performed an acoustic set for Texas radio station KLAQ.

They were in the US state for a show at El Paso’s Tricky Falls and dropped into the local station, where they performed their track Jigolo Har Megiddo from their 2013 album Infestissumam.

Frontman Papa Emeritus III says: “I’m sporting shades today because I have an eye infection. Come see us in the Fall and I’ll not wear them. We’ll have the full eye experience.”

Earlier this year, one of the band’s Nameless Ghouls insisted they never set out to shock people and reported that their next album could follow a sound similar to 2015’s Meliora.

Ghost’s run of US dates continues tonight with a set at the Varsity Theatre, Baton Rouge.

Ghost 2016 US tour

Apr 27: Baton Rouge The Varsity Theatre, LA

Apr 29: Tampa WXTB Rockfest, FL

Apr 30: Ft. Myers Fort Rock, FL

May 01: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

May 02: Birmingham Iron City, AL

May 03: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN

May 04: Knoxville Tennessee Theater, TN

May 07: Charlotte Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 08: Baltimore The Hippodrome, MD

May 09: Richmond The National, VA

May 11: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY

May 12: Chattanooga Track 29, TN

May 13: Atlanta Shaky Knees Festival, GA

May 17: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

May 19: Indianpolis Egyptian Room, IN

May 20: Grand Rapids The Orbit Room, MI

May 22: Albany Rock’N Derby, NY