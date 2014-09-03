Ghost: Take us seriously if you want

Ghost say they have no problem if people take their satanic lyrics seriously.

They’ve come under for their songs and theatrical live performances, but insist fans can interpret their message any way they want.

One of the Nameless Ghouls tells Vorterix: “The concept of Ghost was something we thought about for a long time – it was a chain of ideas. Our message? That’s entirely up to every person. If you want to take it seriously and it makes sense to you, do that.

“What I personally think behind the mask is not important because that’s why I’m wearing a mask – I’m not here in my own person, you don’t know me.”

One of the Nameless Ghouls recently said he thought it was only a matter of time before the band were unmasked, with the comments coming after Behemoth frontman Nergal appeared to have given away the identity of Ghost counterpart Papa Emeritus II.

And The Ghoul says their appearance and music has imposed limits on them, but insists the group are fine with that.

He continues: “We can’t be played on the radio because we sing about Satan. We understand that. It handicaps us in certain ways that we can’t do everything than another band can do, but we knew that before so it’s fine.”

Recently, one of the band members named ABBA and The Beatles as their biggest influences, while fans launched a counter-petition after one was filed telling the group to split up.

Ghost are currently on tour in Brazil and will play two dates in Florida later this month. They then head home to Sweden for a further two shows.