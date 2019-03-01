Ghost return with two exclusive Metal Hammer covers

Two covers. One world exclusive interview. In the new issue of Metal Hammer, we find out how Tobias Forge took on the world and won to make Ghost one of the biggest metal bands of the 21st century.

The new issue features two exclusive editions, which with its own cover and exclusive Ghost gifts.

The Dance Macabre edition comes with a free art print by renown artist Luke Preece (red variant), plus a grucifix laptop sticker

The Pro Memoria edition also comes with a free Luke Preece art print (green edition) and an exclusive Ghost sticker pack, featuring nine designs

Both are on sale in UK shops right now!

In the issue, we head to Paris to dissect the brain of Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge, as he reveals how he masterminded one of the most unlikely success stories of the modern era. He opens up like never before about the birth of Papa Emeritus, the future of Cardinal Copia and what it's like being the most divisive man in metal.

Also in the new issue, we revisit the story of Brave New World - the Iron Maiden album that brought the metal legends back to greatness after a decade of turbulence.

We also go backstage at Architects' biggest show ever, get a history lesson from Rotting Christ, go behind the scenes at the star-studded Dimebag tribute and find out how a Satanic doo-wop band called Twin Temple managed to piss off US conspiracy theorist bell end Alex Jones.

There's also brand new, exclusive interviews with While She Sleeps, Venom Prison, Children Of Bodom, Dream Theater, Bullet For My Valentine and much, much more.

