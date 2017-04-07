Ghost ex says Papa Emeritus wants band to be “solo project”

Former Ghost guitarist Simon Soderberg has revealed more details behind the legal case he and three other ex members have brought against vocalist Papa Emeritus aka Tobias Forge.

It was reported earlier this week that four un-named former Ghost band members were suing Forge due to alleged “missing wages and allowances for several years.”

Now Soderberg, aka Alpha, has revealed his identity and that of his three other former Ghost colleagues who are taking legal action against Forge. They are Mauro Rubino (Air), Henrik Palm (Eather) and Martin Hjertstedt (Earth), who all left the band in 2016.

And in a lengthy statement, Soderberg says: “Our vocalist and former friend is now attempting to, in a underhand and shameless way, transform Ghost from a band into a solo project with hired musicians. Naturally this is not something we can accept.”

Soderberg goes on to say: “The actions of Tobias Forge amount to nothing less than unabashed dishonesty, greed, and darkness. Not the darkness of which Ghost sings, but a darkness that pushes a person to betray his best friends when fame and fortune appear within reach.”

Read Soderberg’s full statement below.

