Geoff Tate: I don't want to become old and bitter

Geoff Tate says he doesn’t want to become bitter as he ages.

The ex-Queensryche and current Operation: Mindcrime singer says that it’s important for older musicians to keep the songwriting process fresh by experimenting and staying positive.

Tate tells Metal Wani: ”You just have to keep yourself open to new ideas and not get bewildered at life. I think that’s a thing that a lot of older people go through.

“You just get burnt out, tired of beating your head against the wall in some area of your life.

“That’s when the bitterness can set in. And you definitely don’t wanna end your days as a bitter person.”

Tate also confirmed the follow-up to The Key – the second part of the band’s planned album trilogy – is due in September.

Operation: Mindcrime are currently touring the US.

Mar 10: Celveland House Of Blues, OH

Mar 11: Westland The Token Lounge, MI

Mar 12: Bolingbrook Tailgater’s, IL

Mar 13: Wichita The Cotillion Ballroom, KS

Mar 17: Portland Hawthorne Theatre, OR

Mar 18: Seattle The Neptune, WA

Apr 03: Sunrise Rockfest 80s, FL