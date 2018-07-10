Gene Simmons settles sexual misconduct lawsuit

Kiss star Gene Simmons has settled a sexual misconduct lawsuit which was brought against him late last year.

A female broadcaster, who was listed under the pseudonym Jane Doe, filed the suit in December, accusing the vocalist and bassist of “unwarranted, unwanted sexual advances, touching and battery” during an interview.

Billboard report that Simmons and Doe announced to LA County Supreme Court Judge Daniel S Murphy last week that their case had been settled. Both parties will now need to submit an official request to end the lawsuit, with the hearing scheduled to take place on August 10.

The terms of the settlement haven’t been made public.

The alleged incident was said to have taken place in November last year at San Bernardino restaurant Rock & Brews, with court papers claiming that Simmons made “several aggressive, unwanted sexual advances, despite Doe’s active and clear discouragement.”

The papers claimed that Simmons “reached over and grabbed Doe’s hand and forcefully placed it on his knee and held it on his knee.” Doe withdrew her hand but later in the interview, it was alleged that Simmons again reached for her, but Doe “was able to push his hand away with her elbow before he touched her hand.”

Simmons was also accused of turning interview questions into sexual innuendoes and again reached for Doe’s hand and then “forcibly flicked/struck Doe in the middle of her throat” causing Doe to attempt to shut the interview down.

Simmons vigorously denied the allegations back in December, saying in a statement: “For the record, I did not assault the person making these accusations in the manner alleged in the complaint or harm her in any way.

“I am conferring with my lawyers with the aim of vigorously countering these allegations. And I look forward to my day in court where the evidence will prove my innocence.”