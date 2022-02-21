Gene Simmons is selling his house for cryptocurrency, because of course he is

Kiss' Gene Simmons has put up his multi-million dollar Las Vegas home for sale, while stating that he will be accepting cryptocurrency for the purchase.

The rockstar abode is up for grabs for the hefty sum of $13.5million (£9.93million). According to Simmons, he will be accepting payment in the form of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Uniswap, Polkadot, Litecoin, Aave, Try or a combination of the above. That's right – if you have a spare 350 Bitcoin rattling round your crypto wallet, it's your chance to live like the crypto king you know you are. Let's face it, buying a house is probably a better bet than splashing all that cash on NFTs, even if it is an audacious rockstar pad.

Simmons, a self-professed cryptobro and champion of all things crypto, said to Blabbermouth earlier this month, “I have been an outspoken proponent of cryptocurrency from the beginning. It is the future of money, and it just makes sense to offer interested parties the option of using cryptocurrency to purchase the estate.”

The Kiss frontman originally purchased the house in 2021 for $10.8million (£7.95million). Explaining why he's decided to sell a home he has only just recently bought, Simmons told The Wall Street Journal that he and his family rarely spend their time there.

Located in Nevada, a description of the house reads, "Step inside this distinctive and modern estate in the #LasVegas Valley area. Set on nearly an acre, the spectacular six bedroom residence spans approximately 11,000 square feet and boasts an 11-car garage and a wealth of luxurious amenities throughout."

View images of the mansion below: