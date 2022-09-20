Gene Simmons admits he doesn't have any friends

By Liz Scarlett
published

"How do I say this without sounding inhuman? I don't have friends"

Kiss' Gene Simmons
The life of a rockstar might offer a life of luxury in the form of piles of cash, screaming fans and a boujee wardrobe, but can it fill the deep, aching void within us that has us longing for real friendship? For human connection? Is a life unburdened by the ever-present threat of loneliness even possible as a godly, axe-slinging immortal? 

If you ask Gene Simmons, he'll tell you no. In fact, the Kiss bass player has even admitted that his friend count stands at a pitiful zero. Luckily, he seems characteristically unfazed by the whole thing.

While speaking in the October/November 2022 issue of Goldmine magazine (as reported by Blabbermouth),  Simmons discussed his lack of comradeship in a new interview. 

"Even today as I sit here, other than Paul [Stanley, Kiss singer/guitarist and co-founder], and we only get together when we do stuff for the band… How do I say this without sounding inhuman? I don't have friends," he admits.

"Yeah, if friends means, 'Gee, I don't know what I'm going to do this afternoon. Hey, you want to come over and hang out?' I'm more interested in what I want to do, and I don't want to pretend that I'm interested in what you want to do because I am not." 

The visionary Kiss co-frontman previously spoke of his absence of mates during a 2006 interview with Kiss Online. 

"Quite honestly, Paul and I don't always agree on musical changes, or choice of songs, but intrinsically and at the heart of it, Paul is simply the brother I never had," he said.

"I feel closer to Paul than anyone I know. I have almost no friends. On purpose. I prefer acquaintances. I don't expect anything from anyone and I don't want anyone coming to me with their problems. Everyone is a grown up. But I digress. Paul and I live very close to each other and we don't see each other often. But at the end, he knows I will always be in his corner, simply because I respect him."

Kiss are currently taking their final ever World Tour across North America.

