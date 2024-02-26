"A Limp Bizkit is a sad, lumpy body part": Watch these Gen Z music fans react to classic nu metal songs

Does Gen Z like nu metal? YouTube series REACT finds out, while testing the generational group on their knowledge on bands such as Limp Bizkit, Korn and System Of A Down

Gen Z react to nu metal
As music trends come and go, we often find ourselves looking back on popular musical eras with either disdain or a heavy sense of nostalgia. When the rise of nu metal peaked in the late 90s, it saturated itself into the zeitgeist with such effect that for the first time, alternative music was...kind of cool. Following its eventual dip into semi-obscurity in the noughties, nu metal became out of fashion, but in recent years, its made its rightful return, with bands such as Limp Bizkit putting on massive tours and Las Vegas' Sick New World Festival drawing in fans by the thousands. Even newer, more modern bands are looking back to the genre for inspiration.

With nu metal back in business and Y2K fashion flying off the shelves (baggy pants and chains are a thing again, apparently), like most of us, we seek out the younger generations for guidance on what's popular, or at least, er, what's "down with the kids".  So, is nu metal actually cool again now? 

We're not entirely sure, but YouTube series REACT has tested a group of Gen Z youths on their knowledge in the genre, and to capture their thoughts on what they make of classic nu metal hits, including songs by Limp Bizkit, Korn, System Of A Down, Disturbed and more. 

Overall, while it seems that the group are split down the middle when it comes to their familiarity with the musical era, the songs are well-liked by most, with one girl even declaring that she'd like to pick up the guitar or go to a concert after hearing Disturbed's Down With The Sickness. 

It also appears that multiple of the listeners were already familiar with the songs due to internet memes; one Gen Z-er performs a Korn scat - a trend that found its way on TikTok last year, while another had recognised the iconic Down With The Sickness introduction also through memes posted online. Elsewhere, the host asks a pair of Gen Z-ers to describe what the name "Limp Bizkit" could mean. In response, they suggest it could be a "sad lumpy body part". A wonderful image, indeed. 

Songs included in the video include Linkin Park's In The End, Rage Against The Machine's Killing In The Name, Korn's Freak On A Leash, Limp Bizkit's Nookie, System Of A Down's Chop Suey and more. Check it out below:

