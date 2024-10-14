"It is no exaggeration to say that millions of animals will be spared torment and cruelty because of their selfless dedication." Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler dubbed 'Rock Star for Animals' in animal welfare award

Geezer Butler has been honoured for his lifelong commitment to animal welfare causes.

The Black Sabbath bassist was among four awardees recognised by the Center For A Humane Economy and the Global Council For Animals for his "selfless dedication" to animals, alongside director/actress Alison Eastwood, philanthropist Laurie McGrath and scientist/philanthropist Gary Michelson.

Butler was given his award at the first Malibu Sunset Soirée For Animals on October 5 in California.

This weekend on October 12, the bassist posted an image of his award which read the title "rock star for animals", alongside videos from the event. His caption read: "I'm not sure what was more shocking; me getting an award for something that @gloriadeebutler kept as a surprise or that #talronnen actually left @crossroadskitchen to present it to me. Cheers, Tal. Cheers to the #globalcouncilforanimals & #centerforhumaneeconomy".

Wayne Pacelle, president of the Center For A Humane Economy and its sister company Animal Wellness Action, says of the award: "The honorees exemplify the compassion and commitment needed to drive real change for animals within California but also on the national stage.

"It is no exaggeration to say that millions of animals will be spared torment and cruelty because of their selfless dedication to the well-being of animals."

In 2023, the 75-year-old musician spoke of his decision to become vegan more than six decades ago, explaining: "Well, I've always loved animals, and we always had animals in the house. We always had a dog around the house and various cats. I found a tortoise one day, so I had a tortoise. There was goldfish and all kinds of stuff in the house.

"And this one day… I never really liked eating meat, but my mom used to always put it on my plate; it was always, like, the last piece… She to feed seven kids and my dad, so I always got the smallest piece of meat. And this one day I cut it up and then blood came out of it. And I didn't know what meat was. And I said to my mom, 'There's blood coming out of this thing that you've given me.' 'Yeah, it's meat from a cow.' And I went, 'What? From an animal?' And that was it. I was about eight years old at the time. And that was it. I've never eaten meat since."

In 2009, Butler released a pro-vegetarian advert with Peta2, the world's largest youth animal rights company. In the clip, the bassist declares: "I'm Geezer Butler, and I'm a vegan."

Speaking to the organisation in a video interview, he states: "These days you can get everything vegan, even marshmallows and stuff like that. Most supermarkets, anywhere now, you can find meat alternatives, you really don't need to eat meat anymore. A lot of people who come over to the house for dinner, they'll be eating what my wife will serve them, and the won't even realise that its not meat until half way through the dinner. And they can't believe how good it is once they've tried it, just give it a try."

As well as being an advocate for veganism, Butler and his wife Gloria have been involved in protests and work against puppy mills, as well as the overpopulation of dogs and cats.

"There are so many dogs and cats and all kinds of animals [who] need homes," he states in the video. "You know, there's no reason to go out and buy them from a pet shop when you can just get them from your local shelter. Hopefully one day we'll see the end of puppy mills".

