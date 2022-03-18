Geddy Lee to star in TVs Murdoch Mysteries

Rush bassist Geddy Lee is to feature in an upcoming episode of the long-running Canadian drama series Murdoch Mysteries, based on the Detective Murdoch novels by Maureen Jennings.

You can see Lee discussing how he got the art and what his role entails in a new video below.

But Prog has learned that Lee will play a character called... wait for it... Tom Sawyer, a carriage driver who escorts Detective Murdoch (Candian actor Yannick Bisson) and an expecting Dr Julia Ogden (Hélène Joy) for a relaxing retreat in Muskoka. After a minor accident along the way, Geddy’s character suggests the couple take shelter in a nearby cabin.

The episode will air in Canada on TV channel CBC March 21 at 8pm EST. British viewers should be able to watch the episode on UKTV's Alibi channel (Sky channel 132 and Virgin Media 126), which is showing the current 15th season.