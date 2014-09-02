Gaslight Anthem album hurt Fallon

Brian Fallon has revealed he struggled with the making of latest Gaslight Anthem album Get Hurt as he lived through his divorce from wife Hollie.

The band’s fifth studio outing launched last month – but while the frontman says the split shaped much of the material, he doesn’t see it as a breakup album.

Fallon tells Canoe: “It’s what happened during that period, and a lot of the stuff in there is about that. A lot of it is my frustration and my struggle. But I’ll tell you one thing: it’s not Bob Dylan’s Blood On The Tracks, that’s for sure – but I’m developing my opinions as I go.”

He insists playing the songs from Get Hurt live won’t trigger any emotional response from that period of his life. “You work through whatever you’re going through at the time you write the song,” he says. “Once you have something done that people are resonating to, it almost becomes more about the people you’re singing to and what it means to them.”

The Gaslight Anthem return to the UK for five dates in November:

Nov 17: Manchester Apollo

Nov 19: London Alexandra Palace

Nov 21: Edinburgh Corn Exchange

Nov 22: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Nov 23: Birmingham Academy