Tom Morello and Game Of Thrones creators are teaming up for a new metal movie

The entire world might have been let down by the end of Game Of Thrones, but that hasn’t stopped us being massively excited by the news that the people behind GoT are teaming up with Tom Morello for a new metal movie made by Netflix.

The Rage Against The Machine guitarist is onboard as executive music producer of Metal Lords, a coming-of-age movie produced by Game Of Thrones showrunners David Benoiff and DB Weiss.

According to early blurb, the film is about two kids who want to start a metal band, even though they're the only two kids in school who like heavy metal. Relatable, right?

Movies that put metal front and centre sometimes get it completely wrong, but the involvement of Morello – a man who loves metal so much he named his son Rhoads after late Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Randy Rhoads – gives us faith.

Self-professed nerd Morello has previous with the Game Of Thrones crew. He reportedly met Weiss while playing Dungeons & Dragons at actor Joe Manganiello’s house, and in 2019 he teamed up with Anthrax’s Scott Ian and Extreme’s Nuno Bettencourt for a guitar version of the show’s theme.

No news as to when Metal Lords will appear on Netflix, but we’ll keep you posted.