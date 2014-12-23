Foreigner revive Juke Box Hero

Foreigner have released a live version of the classic Juke Box Hero. Taken from the band’s new collection The Best of Foreigner 4 & More, the original appeared on Foreigner 4, which sold nine million copies worldwide and spent more weeks on top of the Billboard charts than any artist in the history of Atlantic Records.

“Our music has touched a lot of people worldwide,” says Mick Jones. “Unwittingly, we’ve weaved our music into the fabric of people’s lives.”/o:p

Singer Kelly Hansen says, “The idea for this recording came from the anniversary of the release as a way to celebrate. There are some tracks that were never previously performed live in this format, and it’s great to be in a group with people who really ‘get it’ and understand how fortunate we are to be playing and performing such great material.”/o:p

Earlier in 2014, the band released a CD box set of the band’s first seven albums.

Track listing:

1. Night Life

2. Woman In Black

3. Urgent

4. Waiting For A Girl Like You

5. Break It Up

6. Girl On The Moon

7. Say You Will

8. Feels Like The First Time

9. Cold As Ice

10. Hot Blooded

11. I Want To Know What Love Is

12. Juke Box Hero

The Best Of Foreigner 4 And More is out now.