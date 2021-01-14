For just €235 Brian May’s new perfume will make you smell like the British countryside

Ever wanted to smell like the British countryside? This is the enticing prospect being dangled before us by Queen’s Dr. Brian May, guitarist, astrophysicist and now, budding perfumer, as he launches his bespoke Save Me scent into the wild.

The new perfume, launched last week, is a collaboration between Dr. May and Anne Brummer, founders of the charity Save Me Trust, and Sergio Momo, CEO and creative director of Xerjoff Group, and was created to make a significant contribution to the defence of wild animals’ wellness. Part of the proceeds from the sale of the perfumes, available on Xerjoff’s official website will be donated to the cause.



“I’m excited about this unique collaboration,” says May. “My great friend Sergio Momo has, with great generosity, designed a new perfume to benefit wildlife, through the famous company he created - Xerjoff - working with the Save Me Trust. Compassion has never smelled so sweet!“



“Actively participating in the defence of animals rights with Xerjoff Spray to Help is an honour as well as a duty,” says Mr. Momo. “Working with Dr. Brian May and Anne Brummer is a privilege, a wonderful experience marked by the sensitivity and love towards animals that we all should have and actively get engaged in.”



All but one of the special, limited edition €500 autographed copies was sold at the launch, and the remaining one is set to be auctioned. The standard bottles are now available for a mere €235 a shot.

A post shared by Brian Harold May (@brianmayforreal) A photo posted by on