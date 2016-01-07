Foos’ fans unite for Saint Cecilia cover

The collective Rockin’ 1000 have issued another Foo Fighters cover.

Last year they persuaded Dave Grohl and co to play their hometown of Cesena, Italy, after their mass live version of the band’s Learn To Fly went viral.

This time they asked musicians from around the world to record and submit either guitar, bass, drum or vocals tracks for Foos’ song Saint Cecilia. It features on the band’s recent free EP of the same name, which was dedicated to the victims of the November Paris Attacks.

Rockin’ 1000, led by Fabio Zaffagnini, say: “We chose a rock song, not a super classic but something recent, probably the most relevant song that got out in the past weeks. It’s by our friends the Foo Fighters. Yes, them again.”

The project took 10 days to complete. View the video below.