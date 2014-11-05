Foo Fighters preview third track from Sonic Highways

Foo Fighters have made a third track from their forthcoming Sonic Highways album available for streaming.

Congregation, which features a cameo appearance from country star Zac Brown, was recorded at Brown’s Southern Ground studio in Nashville, and displays a distinct country-rock influence.

Check it out below.

You can hear Something From Nothing, the opening track from Sonic Highways, recorded in Chicago, here.

And here you can The Feast And The Famine, the second song on the album, recorded in Washington DC, here. Sonic Highways will be released in the UK on November 10.