"For Virginia and Taylor": Foo Fighters dedicate new album But Here We Are to Dave Grohl's mother and Taylor Hawkins

The forthcoming Foo Fighters album, But Here We Are, is dedicated to the memories of Dave Grohl's mother Virginia and Taylor Hawkins, and bears the simple tribute "For Virginia and Taylor".

The dedication is revealed in an Instagram post by New York graphic arts studio Morning Breath Inc. who worked with the band on designs for the album’s physical formats.

Morning Breath Inc. posted: “It’s always an honour to work with [Foo Fighters]. This is the design for their latest album ‘But Here We Are’. Definitely a new turn for us as we explored minimalism and new techniques printing white on white.”

The passing of Virginia Grohl, 84, was revealed by her grand-daughter Violet in a live social media chat last summer: Taylor Hawkins passed away in Bogotá, Colombia on March 25, 2022, aged 50.

The band's new single, Under You, deals with profound loss and grief, with lyrics such as "Think I’m getting over it / But there’s no getting over it" and "Someone said I’ll never see your face again / Part of me just can’t believe it’s true".

The song's second verse reads:



'There are times that I need someone

There are times I feel like no one

Sometimes I just don’t know what to do

There are days I can’t remember

There are days that last forever

Someday I’ll come out from under you'



Under You follows on from the April release of Rescued, the first single from But Here We Are, which is set for release on June 2 via Roswell Records/Columbia Records. The album was produced by Foo Fighters with long-time collaborator Greg Kurstin.

