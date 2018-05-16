Five Finger Death Punch’s Moody breaks silence on alcohol battle

Five Finger Death Punch frontman Ivan Moody has spoken about his struggles with alcohol in a new interview.

Moody admitted in June last year that he had “fallen off the wagon again” and subsequently took a step back from the band’s live commitments to seek professional help.

And in a new interview with Green Bay radio station Razor 94.7, Moody has opened up on his experience, and says at one point he “was pissed” to still be alive.

Moody says: (via Blabbermouth): “Anyone in recovery knows that isolation is the biggest enemy. And being in the industry that we are, I had to isolate myself.

“I lived on the bus or a hotel room, an airplane. No girlfriends, no family. My kids are everything to me and I never got to see them. I missed tons of moments and years. And so the bottle sang back to me, so to speak. It was the one thing that I could guarantee.”

He continues: “When I was drunk, I knew how my life was going to end. I planned on it. I was going to not wake up one day or go into seizure and die. I was comfortable, because I knew what was going to happen.

“Now being sober, I don't know how I'm going to go – and that's a fucking scary thing. I've met a lot of addicts that feel the same way.”

Moody reports he had been in rehab four times previously and adds: “I knew I was done during my detox. It took me seven and a half days just to detox. I couldn't walk, I couldn't go to the bathroom by myself, I couldn't smoke a cigarette.

“I had a staff member actually sleep in the room with me for the first 38 hours, just to make sure that I didn't go under.

“I blew a .36 when I went in, which, to anybody who knows anything, means that that was, basically, death. And I didn't want to come out of it. I woke up the next day, and I was pissed that I was still alive.”

Moody and his bandmates will release their brand new studio album And Justice For None this Friday (May 18) and last week launched a video for their latest single Sham Pain.