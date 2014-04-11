Fish battles rising sea levels for Greenpeace

If Scottish singer Fish's new single Blind to the Beautful feel like a promotional video for Greenpeace — all forest fires, floods and slaughtered whales — then it's probably doing its job.

The video was made to highlight the issues surrounding climate change, and uses lots of Greenpeace clips to make an impact. There’s a couple of familiar faces on display, too: Fish’s former wife Tammi (the video star of Marillion’s breaktrough 1985 hit Kayleigh) puts in an appearence, as does their daughter, Tara.

Fish: Blind to the Beautiful

Marillion: Kaleigh

Blind to the Beautiful features Clean Bandit singer Elisabeth Troy on backing vocals, and comes from the forthcoming album ‘A Feast Of Consequences’. The album was described within Classic Rock’s glossy pages as “Moving and thought-provoking… a vivid, confident album that stands shoulder to shoulder with his best solo work”.

The single can be pre-ordered from iTunes, and Fish tours the UK in May. Tickets are on sale now.

Sheffield City Hall (May 2)

Liverpool o2 Academy (May 3)

Durham Gala Theatre (May 4)

Wolverhampton Robin (May 6)

Norwich Waterfront (May 8)

London Islington Assembly Hall (May 9)

Cardiff Globe (May 10)

Bristol Fleece (May 11)

Brighton Concorde (May 13)

Exeter Phoenix (May 15)

Northampton Roadmender (May 16)

Holmfirth Picturedrome (May 17)

Glasgow o2 ABC (May 18)