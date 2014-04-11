First bands announced for Ghostfest

We can't announce the headliners just yet but there's a load of moshmongers heading into Leeds University in June. We're pretty excited.

The UK’s premier hardcore festival has announced its first 16 bands and there’s some pretty tasty names in there. Spread across two days (28⁄ 29 June), Leeds University will play host to 2000 fans baying for blood… and a good pit to get involved in.

Today, we can announce Being As An Ocean, Nasty, Martyr Defiled, TRC, Black Tongue, Rotting Out, Betraying The Martyrs, Hundredth, Ingested, Desolated, No Second Change, Nexilva, Lock And Key, Close Your Eyes, Shields and Astroid Boys.

Check out the full poster below.

Tickets cost £37.50 Weekend / £27.50 Single day. Find out more here.