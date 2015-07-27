Fightstar release comeback track

Fightstar have released a stream of their track Animal - the first to be issued from comeback album Behind The Devil’s Back.

They announced last week that their first album since 2009’s Be Human will be launched on October 2.

Frontman Charlie Simpson said: “Since we had been away so long, once we were in the studio the ideas flew thick and fast and the album took shape very organically.

“It’s a true collaborative effort between all four of us – it shows our chemistry is still as sharp as ever.”

Behind The Devil’s Back is available to pre-order now. Fightstar play nine dates across the UK in October to support the release.