EZ Livin ride the White Lightning

EZ Livin have released a video for their track White Lightning.

The band – headed by Bonfire guitarist Hanz Ziller – released their new album Firestorm in February. It features lead vocals from former Accept singer David Reece.

It is the group’s second album, coming 23 years after debut offering After The Fire.

Ziller tells Rock Overdose: “Well, EZ Livin never was disintegrated, it just was in a very long sleep. And the idea of the reunion of EZ Livin was in my mind for years.

“I also had a lot of songs written which I couldn’t do with Bonfire. So when there was a five-month break of Bonfire from October last year on, I spontaneously decided to look for musicians to make everything real. I had songs and we were writing new ones during the recordings.”

EZ Livin have two UK dates coming up as part of a wider European tour. They play at Sheffield Corporation on December 3 and Grimsby Yardbirds the following day.