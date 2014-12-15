Exploited return to album work

The Exploited have vowed their upcoming album will prove they’re better than ever now that frontman Wattie Buchan has recovered from his heart attack.

He fell ill on stage in February, soon after the veteran punks had confirmed signing to Nuclear Blast for what will be their first record in 12 years. It’s set for release in the summer, following a run of European shows that includes appearances in Glasgow and Manchester.

They say: “It was very important for us that Wattie was cured completely. Now he’s recovered we can go on working with new power. We’re totally hooked to record new songs, and of course we’re thrilled to play the upcoming live shows. Watch out; get ready – The Exploited are back, better than ever!”

At the beginning of 2014 Buchan revealed he’d promised four years previously to work with Nuclear Blast, saying: “One of the main reasons is the fact that Markus Staiger, the owner, is a big fan. I know he will give us 100% backing to make the next album as great as the last ones.”

Staiger described the band as “honest, hard and snotty — just like punk should be.”

The Exploited European tour

Feb 27: Drachten Iduna, Netherlands

Feb 28: Rotterdam Scambash Festival, Netherlands

Apr 16: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland

Apr 17: Wroclaw Stary Klasztor, Poland

Apr 18: Gdynia Ucho, Poland

Apr 19: Berlin Punk & Disorderly, Germany

Apr 25: Glasgow ABC, Scotland Calling festival, UK

May 16: Manchester Ritz, North West Calling festival, UK

May 22: Vitry sur Seine festival, France

May 23: Hasselt Muziek o Droom, Belgium

May 24: Ruhrpott Rodeo festival, Germany

Jun 19: Quebec Amnesia Rockfest, Canada

Jun 21: Clisson Hellfest, France