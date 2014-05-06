EXCLUSIVE: The Hell – Everybody Dies

We're exclusively streaming the new video from the secretive hardcore mob ahead of their new album.

Everybody Dies

It’s the first single from The Hell’s upcoming second album Groovehammer. And judging by this, it’s going to be just as violent and offensive as the first LP. Just what we want.

Check out the new album art and tour dates below:

31 May: Camden Rocks, London, UK

11-13 June: Copenhell Festival, Refshaleoen, Denmark

4-6 July: Sonisphere, Knebworth Park, UK

14 August: Pukkelpop, Hasselt, Belgium

15-16 August: Hevy Fest, Kent, UK