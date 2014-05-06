EXCLUSIVE: Stream the new Buffalo Killers album

Buffalo Killers, proclaimed, "One of the best fucking rock 'n' roll bands in the world" by Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, are back with their fifth album.

Heavy Reverie is out on May 13. It was recorded in Cleveland with producer Jim Wirt, and is the follow-up to last year’s Ohio Grass EP. The album takes the monster riffing of bands like Mountain and Blue Cheer and tempers the volume with melodic hooks that could have been written by Alex Chilton’s Big Star.

Bass guitarist and vocalist Zachary Gabbard says, “Making Heavy Reverie was a new experience for us. We recorded in Cleveland at Crushtone Studios on THE Neve Console that recorded Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” demos.

“Some of the songs that I wrote for this album came to me so effortlessly that I sat on them. I felt like they came too easy, but as Andy and I starting sharing songs for the record, those songs rose to the top of the list.

“We rehearsed for this album on my farm. We really like an organic sound and I’m sure a lot of that comes from creating in the country. We are surrounded by the trees, the birds, the frogs, the flowers… our families. We build all of our albums on those things. On our experiences - past and present.

“Like all of our previous efforts, we recorded the album live. This one happened to be the fastest – totally completed in 5 days. Also, with the addition of Sven, Andy was able to record all the guitar solos live. The only overdubs were on vocals. We worked with producer Jim Wirt who let us do our own thing, but really pushed us to get good takes. For all of our other efforts, we only answered to ourselves, so it was nice to have someone who would push us to the next level.”[](https://api.soundcloud.com/playlists/19334712?secret_token=s-JvXnq)

[](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WvEHxB0SKGc)