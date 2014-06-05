EXCLUSIVE: stream the new album from Radio Moscow

Magical Dirt doesn't drop until June 17, but the band have given Classic Rock an exclusive preview.

Most recently in the UK for April’s Desert Fest, Radio Moscow — made up of guitarist Parker Griggs, Anthony Meier (bass) and drummer Paul Marrone — have produced a record that’s a thunderous mix of driving blues-rock, wah-wah wonkiness, and skull-busting, headphone-shattering psychedelia.

Why Magical Dirt? “I came up with the title cause when I lived in the rancho up north in California”, says Griggs. “There was an old compost troft in the garden area. I poured old pre-used pot soils on top of it and a few weeks later hundreds of panaeolus subbalteatus magic mushrooms grew up out of it! I couldn’t believe it. They lasted me all summer and gave many crazy trips.”

Check out what the panaeolus subbalteatus inspired below.

[](https://api.soundcloud.com/playlists/35783346?secret_token=s-3wzu4)

Magical Dirt is out June 17. Radio Moscow are currently on tour in Europe.