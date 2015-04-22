Exclusive: stream Lee Bains III and The Glory Fires' new single

Lee Bains III and The Glory Fires have announced details of a new single – and you can listen to it exclusively on TeamRock.com!

Sweet Disorder! – which was produced by Tim Kerr at Battletapes in Nashville, Tennessee – will be released on July 24 through Sub Pop. It comes backed with the B-side, Stars.

Says frontman Lee: “This song is about disrupting systems that have proven to fall short of, if not completely undermine, their purported missions – criminal justice, mental health, the church, language – for the sake of realigning them with those missions. The song developed out of months spent revisiting the Objectivist poets, binging on early Clash albums, and observing the Atlanta actions surrounding the deaths of Michael Brown, Eric Garner and other unarmed people of colour. The song is the first completed work in a group of songs, tentatively titled Juvenile Detention, aimed at investigating questions of socialization, youth, identity, law, privilege, religion, culture, place, causality and memory.”

The band will make their UK debut in May. Catch them at the following venues:

May 06 Glasgow, Broadcast May 07 Newcastle, The Cluny May 08 Halifax, Puzzle Hall (free show) May 09 Manchester, Soup Kitchen May 10 Nottingham, Rough Trade (free in-store, 5pm) May 11 Milton Keynes, The Craufurd Arms (free show) May 12 Bristol, The Louisiana May 13 London, Oslo May 15 Brighton, The Great Escape

Says the frontman of their upcoming visit: “I think it’s safe to say that, since we were kids, we’ve all wanted to play shows in the U.K. The British bands that have informed our music are innumerable, and being able to play in the towns that shaped so many of those bands is exciting. Personally, I can’t wait to drive around blaring Teenage Fanclub and PAWS in Scotland;, Joy Division, Buzzcocks and Oasis in the North; The Jam and the Stones and Fat White Family in London. We are all, needless to say, stoked about the castles, as well.”

