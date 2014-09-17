EXCLUSIVE: Handsome Jack Album Stream

Handsome Jack are Jamison Passuite on guitar and vocals, bassist Joey Verdonselli, Phil Allport on organ and guitar and drummer Chad Salmeri.

Forming as teenagers in 2004 as a blues-infused garage-rock band in Lockport, New York, the band developed a more soul-influenced sound after leaving high school, and have supported the likes of The Sheepdogs, Blue Cheer, Gov’t Mule, J. Geils, The Hold Steady and Robert Randolph. After a series of EPs, debut album Supermoon was released in 2011.

New album Do What Comes Naturally also features Bob Nave from the Lemon Pipers, whose bubblegum-psyche classic Green Tambourine reached number one in the US in 1966.

“Everything was recorded live with Zach Gabbard (Buffalo Killers) and Mike Montgomery at Candyland in Cincinnati”, says Passuite. “We locked ourselves in the studio, slept on the floor, and after three days we had something that exceeded all our expectations. We left things in the mix like guitars rattling snare drums and vocals breaking up to keep that live energy flowing out your speakers.”

Listen to Do What Comes Naturally below.

Handsome Jack’s Do What Comes Naturally will be available October 7, 2014 on CD, digital and limited edition coloured vinyl through Alive Naturalsound Records.