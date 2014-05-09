EXCLUSIVE: Graves At Sea/Sourvein split EP

We're exclusively streaming a serious disc of doom for all you fans of everything heavy.

Graves At Sea/Sourvein split EP In this gloriously evil five-track record of doom, the ominous sludgesters Graves At Sea have collaborated with the distorto grooves of Sourvein for a solid slab of ear-pummelling fuzzy metal. Turn it up loud.

Mastered by Brad Boatright (Sleep, Beastmilk, Nails), the split EP will be released via Seventh Rule Recordings on both CD and vinyl on 13 May. The first pressing of the LP will be limited to 1000 copies and come available on 160-gram black wax with an included download code.

Tracklist:

GRAVES AT SEA – Betting On Black

GRAVES AT SEA – Confession

SOURVEIN – Driffter

SOURVEIN – Equinox

SOURVEIN – Follow The Light

Pre-order the EP over here now.